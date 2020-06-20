Solar Eclipse Time In Singapore: What Time Does The Solar Eclipse Start In Singapore?

As per recent reports, an annular solar eclipse is set to take place on June 21, 2020. The annular eclipse will pass through Central Africa, the Middle East and South-East Asia. According to reports, people will be able to see a solar eclipse in Singapore. The solar eclipse time is predicted to be 9:15 am- 3:15 pm, as per the Indian Standard Time. The solar eclipse June 2020 is an annular eclipse. However, Singapore will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse Time in Singapore:

The solar eclipse timings in Singapore are predicted to be 3:04 pm- 4:54 pm, as per the UTC zone. As per sources, maximum eclipse will occur at 4:03 pm. At this time, the sun is predicted to reach an altitude of 42° and azimuth of 301. The eclipse is predicted to have a magnitude of 0.167. The magnitude of an eclipse is calculated by measuring the ratio of the apparent size of the moon to the apparent size of the sun. Further, it is predicted that the sun will experience obscurity of 0.079% in Singapore.

Solar Eclipse June 2020; Explained:

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. Such an alignment causes the moon to block the sun, thereby casting a shadow on the Earth. The June 2020 solar eclipse is an annular solar eclipse.

In such a case all the celestial bodies are bound to be aligned in a perfectly straight line and the moon thus covers the middle of the sun. On the other hand, during a partial solar eclipse, the celestial bodies are not aligned in a perfectly straight line. Owing to the partial alignment, the moon only casts a small shadow on the sun. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is the farthest from Earth. Hence, the moon appears to be smaller.

Solar Eclipse in Singapore:

As per sources, Singapore will be able to witness a total solar eclipse after 54,070 days i.e. in July 2168. Further, it is predicted that the country will experience an annular solar eclipse in 15592 days i.e. in February 2063. However, Singapore will soon be able to witness a lunar eclipse. As per sources, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be seen in Singapore on November 30, 2020.

