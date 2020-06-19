Solar Eclipse Time In South Africa: How You Can Watch Solar Eclipse By Staying At Home

Some parts of the world will see the annular solar eclipse on June 21, 2020. It is when the sun, moon, and earth will be aligned in a straight line. Such an alignment occurs when the moon is at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit and passes between our planet and the sun. People in parts of China, Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, India, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Pakistan will be able to watch the full annular solar eclipse. An eclipse season comes after six months or slightly less than that and lasts for a little over a month. Take a look at solar eclipse time in South Africa and read more details about it.

Solar Eclipse in South Africa

The annular solar eclipse in South Africa is scheduled for June 21, 2020, at 6:57 am. The annular solar eclipse that will pass over Africa and Asia is referred to as a 'Ring of Fire'. In South Africa, it will be sighted from 6:57 am to 7:14 am. The solar eclipse in South Africa will last for 21 minutes.

How to watch the solar eclipse safely

You should never directly watch the solar eclipse with bare eyes. The exposure to the light can damage the eyes permanently and can result in loss of vision. Instead, you can wear protective eyeglasses, binoculars, or a telescope to safely witness the solar eclipse. If you are planning to witness this phenomenon and capture it then you can use your smartphone to click detailed images of the solar eclipse. If your clicking pictures from DSLR then the telephoto lens is recommended to get well-defined shots.

How can you watch Solar Eclipse if you are not in the right geographical area?

In case you are not in the right geographical area where the annular solar eclipse is visible you can watch the solar eclipse by staying at home on Time and Date's official YouTube channel. They will live stream the event on June 21, 2020. If you forget about the day make sure that you set a reminder, so that when the stream goes live you get notified immediately.