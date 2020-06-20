Solar Eclipse Time In UAE, 2020 : What Time Does It Start & Which Countries Will See It?

On June 21, 2020, UAE will witness a partial solar eclipse, with 86.31 per cent of the sun covered by the moon. The eclipse will last for almost 3 hours. As per, Mohammad Shawkat Awda, who is a representative of the International Astronomical Centre, the Solar Eclipse in UAE will be visible from all Arab countries, except the Kingdom of Mauritania. A Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the earth and the sun. Continue reading this article to find out the Solar eclipse time in UAE.

Solar Eclipse time in UAE

As per the reports of a science portal, the solar eclipse in UAE will last for two hours 57 minutes and 17 seconds. The Solar eclipse time is as follows, it will commence at approximately 8:14 am and will last until 11:12 am. Here is what will happen during the solar eclipse in UAE.

At 8:14 am on Sunday, June 21 2020, the partial eclipse will begin, with the moon touching the sun’s edge.

At 9:36 am, the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun. Hence, this will be the point of maximum eclipse.

At 11:12 am, the moon will pass away from the sun’s edge.

Solar Eclipse June 2020

The Solar Eclipse of June 2020, will be visible from parts of Africa, which include the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia. South of Pakistan and northern India will also witness the Solar Eclipse of June 2020. If weather permits, people in China will also be able to witness it. The Solar Eclipse in UAE will first become visible when passing over the country of Yemen, then Saudi Arabia and Oman, and it will eventually become visible from the rest of UAE and Arab countries.

Do’s and Dont’s during a Solar Eclipse June 2020

Here is a list of Do’s and Don’s that people witness the Solar Eclipse in UAE and all around the world must follow.

Dont’s

Don’t ever look at the Sun during the eclipse and even otherwise, without proper eye protection.

Don’t view the Sun through sunglasses of any type or with filters made from photographic film.

Don’t use any combination of photographic filters, crossed polarisers or gelatine filters, CDs, CD-ROMs, or even smoked glass. None of these things is safe.

Don’t fit any filter to the telescope without first checking it thoroughly for damage. If you find that it is scuffed, scratched, or has pinholes in it don’t use it at all.

Do’s