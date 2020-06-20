Solar Eclipse Time In UK? Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible From The UK?

As per recent reports, an annual solar eclipse is set to take place on June 21, 2020. Various parts of Africa, India, China, and Pakistan will be able to witness the solar eclipse. According to BST (British Summer Time), the solar eclipse time is predicted to be 7:40 am to 9:32 am.

If you are wondering about the solar eclipse time in the UK, then you must know that there will be no solar eclipse in the UK this year. The annual eclipse will pass through Central Africa, the Middle East, and finish over South East Asia. However, some countries outside the eclipse path might be lucky enough to see a partial eclipse.

Solar Eclipse in the UK:

Although solar eclipse June 2020 will not be visible in the United Kingdom, a partial solar eclipse will take place in the country on March 29, 2025. Further, a total solar eclipse will also take place in the UK on August 12, 2026. This eclipse will plunge the entire country into deep eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. Such an alignment causes the moon to block the sun, thereby casting a shadow on the Earth. The June 2020 solar eclipse is an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is the farthest from Earth. Hence, the moon appears to be smaller.

In such a case all the celestial bodies are bound to be aligned in a perfectly straight line and the moon blocks the centre of the sun. On the other hand, during a partial solar eclipse, the celestial bodies are not aligned in a perfectly straight line. Owing to the partial alignment, the moon only casts a small shadow on the sun. A total solar eclipse is when the sun is completely blocked from view by the moon.

Solar Eclipse's time and visibility in India:

Though the solar eclipse in the UK will not be visible, it will be visible from India. The solar eclipse timings are predicted to be 9:15 am to 3:15 pm, as per the Indian Standard Time. As per reports, the eclipse will be visible in Indian states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Since 30-50% of the sun will be obscured by the moon, only the outer edges of the sun will be visible to the naked eye.

