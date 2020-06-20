Solar Eclipse Time In Visakhapatnam: When Will The Eclipse Start And End?

Most of us are aware that a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, blocking the sunlight from passing. In such a solar eclipse the Moon totally or partly covers the Sun from the view of Earth. Many astronomy fans from Vishakhapatnam are waiting for the "Ring of Fire" to start and they are wondering about the Solar Eclipse time in Vishakhapatnam so that they can be present to watch it.

The "Ring of Fire" is a popular term used for the June 21 Solar eclipse which is expected to appear similar to a necklace of pearls for around 30 seconds. For people who want to witness the beauty of the 'Ring of Fire', here is everything about the Solar Eclipse time in Visakhapatnam.

Solar Eclipse Time in Visakhapatnam

Source ~ Shutterstock

According to TimeAndDate.com, the beautiful June 21 Solar Eclipse will begin at 10:29 AM IST. However, the citizens of Vishakhapatnam would not be able to see the 30 second long 'Ring of Fire' as they will be experiencing the partial eclipse in the city.

At 12:14 PM IST, the Solar Eclipse will at 0.58 Magnitude (which is the maximum the city will see). The site also reveals that at exactly 01:59 PM IST, the Solar Eclipse time in Vishakhapatnam will end. The city will be able to witness the Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 for 3 hours, 30 minutes (one minute more than Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities).

Source ~ TimeAndDate.com

Precautions to take while watching the eclipse

Source ~ Shutterstock

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than the Sun's. This causes the moon to block most of the Sun's light. At the peak of the eclipse, also known as the Maximum Eclipse, the moon is at the exact centre of the sun. This causes the sun to look like a ring, also known as an annulus.

An annular solar eclipse always looks like a partial eclipse all over the Earth. Unline the Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipses are dangerous and harmful for the naked eyes. It is advised by many experts to use sunglasses, 3D glasses and other eclipse-friendly glasses to view the eclipse. As this is a time of a pandemic, make sure to follow the social distancing guidelines while stepping out of your homes.

Solar Eclipse Time in India (entire country standard time)

The eclipse begins: 9:15 AM IST

Partial Eclipse begins: 10:10 AM IST

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11:43 AM IST

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35%

Partial Eclipse ends: 1:26 PM IST

The total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

