Solar Eclipse Will Be Annular Eclipse; Here's When To Watch 'Ring Of Fire'

The solar eclipse expected to take place on June 21 will be an annular eclipse for India, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, S Pattnaik said on Friday.

The solar eclipse will be visible to the entire country as partial eclipse and as an annular eclipse to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. It is expected to begin at around 10:20 am and end around 2:20 pm, Pattnaik told ANI.

He added that no special arrangements will be made in the Planetarium, but an online program will be organised for people who wish to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, bearing in mind the social distancing norms.

Fewer chances to be spotted in Odisha

"As per the forecast, the chances to see it in Odisha are less than one percent, and chances to see it will be less across India as the weather is cloudy, but one can see it wherever clouds are clear," Pattnaik said.

He further said that people should only watch the solar eclipse with proper protection. The Planetarium has conducted classes in various schools on how to watch the solar eclipse. Pattnaik informed that there are three types of solar eclipses in all, including total, partial, and annular.

This eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa, Asia, Europe, and will not be seen in the next 100 years in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: AP)