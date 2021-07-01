South Korea Rolls Out AI-based Surveillance System To Prevent Suicides On Bridges

The Seoul Metropolitan Government recently announced a new pilot project to address suicides on bridges by rolling out AI-enabled CCTV cameras that use deep learning to identify the “patterns” of people in crisis. According to CTV News, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it has been operating a CCTV surveillance and response system since 2012 in a bid to monitor the bridges 24 hours a day and “proactively respond to suicide attempts”. It added that the pilot project is to address suicides on bridges spanning the Han River, which is the main waterway bisecting the city.

According to reports, from 2015 to 2018, Seoul officials have invested approximately $10.3 million to expand their system to eight more bridges. They have installed 20 CCTV systems comprising three types – fixed, rotating and thermographic cameras - on all 10 bridges. The system reportedly allows rescuers to monitor the bridge through 572 CCTVs in real-time and arrive at the scene in four minutes.

AI-CCTV cameras ‘minimizes loopholes’

The government explained that the new partnership between the Seoul Institute of Technology and the Seoul Fire&Disaster Headquarters (SFDH) is aimed at improving the current suicide detection system. The officials informed that under the project they have been analyzing data from SFDH since April 2020, which includes dispatch reports, CCTV footage, data from bridge sensors, information from people who had previously attempted suicide, report history, phone calls and text messages. They explained that the AI system would send the CCTV footage that it flagged to a monitoring agent at the new integrated control centre to despatch the relevant authorities.

According to a press release, the government said, “This system allows rapid responses to suicide attempts—both before or after an incident—and minimizes surveillance loopholes”.

It added, “Not only that, but it can also dramatically reduce warning errors thanks to AI’s ability to reflect environmental factors, including illumination levels and weather, as well as characteristics of Han River bridges such as wobbling caused by winds and traffic. As data accumulates, the accuracy of the system will increase further”.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that every year approximately 486 people attempt suicide on bridges spanning the Han River and authorities are able to save 96.63 per cent. South Korea, with a population of 52 million people in 2019, had the highest suicide rate in the OECD. The government reportedly informed that the number of rescue dispatches surged about 30 per cent in 2020 compared to the year before. Many of the attempts were made by the people in their 20s and 30s as the COVID-19 pandemic brought greater economic hardship and increased the battle for jobs

(Image: Pixabay)