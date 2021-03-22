Space Junk Removal: Know About Some Space Debris Removal Projects

Astroscale, a Japanese startup, launched a satellite on Monday that will find and retrieve used satellites and other space debris, ushering in a new age of sustainable space travel. A commercial satellite operator's six-month demonstration project is the

first of its kind. Continue reading the article to know how to remove space debris and to know about the space debris removal projects.

About Space Junk Removal

In Earth orbit, there are an estimated 25,000 bits of space debris. When satellites die, collide, or spent rocket boosters remain in orbit instead of reentering the atmosphere and burning up, debris is produced. The debris pose a threat to the nearly 3,000 satellites currently in orbit. It also places the International Space Station, which has six astronauts on board, at a lot of risks.

Clearspace-1, which is scheduled to launch in 2025, will be the first space mission to eliminate debris from orbit. The mission will be financed by a service contract with a private consortium led by a startup to help develop a new market for in-orbit servicing and debris removal. The problem of space debris is more urgent than ever. We now have over 2000 operational satellites in orbit, as well as over 3000 failed satellites.

Multiple mega-constellations made up of hundreds or even thousands of satellites are designed for low Earth orbit to provide wide-coverage, low-latency telecommunications and monitoring services in the coming years, with the number of satellites rising by an order of magnitude. The need for a "tow truck" to remove failed satellites from this heavily travelled area is evident.

According to NASA and ESA research, the only way to keep the orbital environment stable is to actively eliminate large debris objects. The Vespa (Vega Secondary Payload Adapter) upper stage, which was left in an orbit of approximately 800 km by 660 km altitude after the second flight of ESA's Vega launcher in 2013, will be the target of the Clearspace-1 mission. The Vespa is about the size of a small satellite, with a mass of 100 kgs, and its relatively simple shape and robust construction make it a successful first target.