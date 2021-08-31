Space Scientists Claim It Will Be safe For Humans To Fly To Mars; Round Trip To Take 4 Yrs

Space researchers have revealed how humans could safely travel to Mars and return to Earth in a recent finding. According to a study published in the journal Space Weather, sending humans to Mars would first require scientists and engineers to sort out a range of technological and safety obstacles. Space scientists revealed that one of the main risks in travelling to Mars is the threat posed by radiation from the sun, distant stars, and galaxies. Moreover, the scientists confirmed that the round trip to Mars would take approximately four years for human travellers.

Study claims it will be safe for humans to fly to Mars

Space researchers were asked two critical questions regarding the journey to Mars. The first being, would particle radiation cause too much danger to human life? and "Could timing play any role in the journey to Mars?". They said a human traveller could travel to Mars on one condition, the spacecraft has must have sufficient shielding, and the round trip is shorter than approximately four years.

Explaining the second question, the space scientists said the timing is one of the crucial determinants while travelling to Mars. They explained that the best time to travel to Mars would be when solar activity is at its peak, meaning the danger of solar radiation would be minimum during enhanced solar activity. Most dangerous and energetic particles from distant galaxies are deflected when too much activity in the solar system. The scientists further explained that an average trip to Mars takes about nine months, depending on the timing of launch and available fuel. However, it is believable that a human mission could reach Mars and return to Earth in less than two years.

UCLA research geophysicist and co-author of the paper, Yuri Shprits, said: "This study shows that while space radiation imposes strict limitations on how heavy a spacecraft can be and the time of launch, and it presents technological difficulties for human missions to Mars, such a mission is viable".

Notably, through research, scientists found that the Mars mission should not be longer than four years because a more extended duration would cause danger to astronauts' lives due to radiation. It is essential to mention here that the main threat on this journey would be particles outside our solar system. The researchers collaborated with other institutions and found that the radiation would affect both human passengers, including their body organs, and the spacecraft. Researchers claim that the two most dangerous things in space are solar energetic particles and galactic cosmic rays.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

(With Inputs from ANI)