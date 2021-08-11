Space Station Supplies Weighing 3,700-kg Launched By NASA Including Pizza Delivery For 7

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday launched a Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft weighing more than 8,200 pounds of science investigation equipment and cargo. According to the statement released by the civilian space program, the shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven-station astronauts. The cargo ship would reach the International Space Station on Thursday. This is Northrop Grumman’s 16th cargo flight to the space station and is the fifth under its Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract with NASA.

Take a look at the pizza delivery spacecraft:

5.. 4.. 3.. 2.. 1.. liftoff!@NorthropGrumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft launched at 6:01pm ET (22:01 UT) from @NASA_Wallops in Virginia, on a resupply mission to the International Space Station: pic.twitter.com/UGxMk7bnYk — NASA (@NASA) August 10, 2021

SpaceX will follow with a cargo run in a few weeks: NASA

The statement said that the NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will use the space station’s robotic Canadarm2 to capture Cygnus upon its arrival, while ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet monitors telemetry during rendezvous, capture, and installation on the Earth-facing port of the Unity module. "Aloha to the S.S. Ellison Onizuka,” Northrop Grumman said via Launch Control minutes before liftoff. The company’s Antares rocket hoisted the capsule from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The capsule was named for Hawaii’s Onizuka, the first Asian American in space who died in the 1986 Challenger launch disaster.

NASA’s other shipper, SpaceX, will follow with a cargo run in a few weeks.

(With inputs from NASA statement)

(Image Credit: AP/Pixabay)