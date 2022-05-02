Space View Of Methane Emissions From Cows' Eructation Emerges For 1st Time; Take A Look

Satellites built by GHGSat have captured plumes of methane belched by cows in a cattle feedlot in California's Joaquin Valley. This is the first instance when the emission of greenhouse gas through 'cattle eructation', the periodic belching by cattle to release gas, has been observed from space. According to the company, the methane emissions from cattle burps were captured by GHGSat's high-resolution satellites in February this year.

(Image: GHGSat Inc.)

Such emissions for a full year can "power 15,402 homes"

Shockingly, methane emissions from cattle eructation in one year can power as many as 15,402 houses, the company revealed in its release. Experts have long known that methane emissions from cattle are a major contributor to climate change as the animals release methane after digesting food, which traps heat in the atmosphere.

As mentioned, this is the first instance when scientists accurately noted emission of the greenhouse gas from cattle. Otherwise, the company is mostly known for monitoring methane emissions from landfills and open-pit coal mines. Methane's potency as a greenhouse gas is multiple times that of Carbon Dioxide.

Speaking with CNN, Brody Wight, the sales director at GHGSat, revealed that the company has three high-resolution satellites in orbit, each the size of a microwave oven. "This is really pushing the envelope of our capabilities. What's unique about us is we can really kind of get to the source" of emissions, focusing in on specific feedlots", Wight told CNN.

Explaining how the satellites work, Wight said that each satellite covers a particular area for about 20 seconds and takes a 'snapshot' of emissions everywhere it traverses. When these areas are examined for a considerable time, the satellites produce a "temporal picture", which helps in marking the varying degrees of emissions over time.

The menace of methane

(AVIRIS-NG instrument detected large methane plumes coming from Sunshine Canyon Landfill in October 2016; Image: NASA)

Although short-lived, methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that has been responsible for about 20% of global warming since the industrial revolution began in the 18th century. Notably, this is not the first time satellites have imaged methane emissions over California as NASA's AVIRIS-NG instrument produced a similar image in 2016.

Back then, the emissions were found to have emerged from cow manure that was stored in major manure lagoons in the Sunshine Canyon Landfill near Santa Clarita in the state.

Meanwhile, California aims to reduce methane emissions observed in 2013 by 40%, by 2030. However, NASA says that the state needs proper management of the greenhouse emitters.