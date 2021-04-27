SpaceX Conducts Starship SN15 Static Fire Test; "Preparing For Flight Later This Week"

Starship SN15 saw a pre-launch Static Fire Test on Monday, April 27th, 2021. It was announced by Elon Musk that Static SN15 static fire completed and that now they are preparing for a flight later this week. After the Starship SN15 fired up for the first time, there will be a data review to check its performance.

SpaceX conducts static fire test for SN15

A report published in NASASpaceFlight suggests that the groundwork for the push to orbit is happening at Orbital Launch Site and in Texas. It is happening as the new dual-bay Rapter test stands near its completion. Reportedly, SN15 has undergone many “risk reduction” tests since arriving at the Suborbital Launch Site, in preparation for firing up her trio of Raptors.

The part of the process included proof testing the vehicle, filling and pressurizing the tanks with atmospheric, gaseous nitrogen, and then cryogenic testing with liquid nitrogen, as per reports. According to the reports published in the media portal, late last week, roads were closed for additional testing. Reportedly, the vehicle was filled with Liquid Oxygen before a LOX Dump test and it was done to make improvements related to the safety of the vehicle.

Reportedly, SpaceX had opted to move the Static Fire attempt to Monday as there were limited opportunities to conduct weekend testing. The opportunities were limited because the test requires Highway 4 to be closed to the public. According to the media portal, an eight-hour window was available for the opportunity to fire up the SN54, SN61 and SN66 Raptors. The SN66 was followed by a quick look data review.

STATIC FIRE! Starship SN15 fires up for the first time. There will be a data review to check performance.



Status Article:https://t.co/t2uFhIa1FQ



LIVE: https://t.co/GZgQHwfZp9 pic.twitter.com/26OWa3i9Ri — Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) April 26, 2021

SN15 update: Details about the test

SpaceX performed the first static fire test on Starship SN15 Monday, April 26th, 2021. The test was conducted at 5:57 PM EDT (21:57 GMT). A video of the test was uploaded on social media. As per the video, the stainless steel vehicle’s three Raptor engines ignited for a brief moment. The craft remained anchored to the ground at SpaceX’s South Texas site, which is near the Gulf Coast hamlet of Boca Chica Village.

SN15 launch date

SN15 is an abbreviation for Serial Number 15. The static fire was a key check out ahead of a high altitude test flight. The test flight will take the vehicle about 6.2 miles (10 kilometres) into the Texas skies, reports Space.com. The company is hopeful that the event will happen sometime this week.

Starship SN15 static fire completed, preparing for flight later this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2021

Source: SpaceX Unsplash