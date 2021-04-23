SpaceX Crew 2 Launch Live Stream Details: How To Watch The SpaceX Launch?

SpaceX Crew Dragon's second mission will take the 4 talented astronauts, Shane Kimbrough, K. Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet to the International Space Station today. While it is a big day for NASA, especially after postponing the event on April 21, fans are excited too. This is the reason why many NASA followers and space enthusiasts are wondering about the SpaceX Crew 2 launch live stream details and how to watch it online. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about SpaceX Crew 2 launch live stream

This SpaceX Crew Dragon's second is going to take Shane Kimbrough, K. Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet to the International Space Station. On such occasions, NASA usually showcases live coverage of the launch. However, the NASA Live coverage will begin hours before liftoff, at 1:30 AM ET Friday i.e. today on April 23, 2021. Liftoff is at 5:49 AM ET. The time taken by the rocket to reach ISS will only be a little less than a day. And, as per NASA, the crew is scheduled to dock with the space station at around 5:10 AM ET Saturday, April 24. They’ll spend six months at the station.

How to watch SpaceX launch?

The SpaceX Crew 2 mission of April 23 is available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of SpaceX and NASA. Apart from this, Musk's organisation will also Live Stream the launch on its official website i.e. SpaceX.com. But, if you want to enjoy the event with NASA, you can also watch the live stream from NASA's website.

What is the SpaceX CREW-2 Launch time?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off today i.e. Friday, April 23, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Below is SpaceX CREW-2 launch schedule as per the time zones, have a look:

SpaceX CREW-2 Scheduled launch time -

New York - 5:49AM

San Francisco - 2:49 AM

London - 10:49 AM

Berlin - 11:49AM

Moscow - 12:49 PM

New Delhi - 3:19 PM

Beijing - 5:49 PM

Tokyo - 6:49 PM

Melbourne - 7:49 PM

Promo Image ~ NASA/Joel Kowsky