SpaceX Crew 2 Launch Time: Details About The SpaceX Crew 2 Launch Schedule

A 4-member team is all set to travel to the International Space Station on the second SpaceX Crew Dragon mission. The team of astronauts includes ESA astronaut Thomas Persquet, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and pilot Megan McArthur. The mission is called Alpha, after Alpha Centauri, the closest stellar system to Earth, following the French tradition to name space missions after stars or constellations. However, many NASA fans and space enthusiasts are wondering about the SpaceX Crew 2 launch time. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about the SpaceX Crew 2 launch time

This is the second mission of SpaceX Crew Dragon and it is going to take 4 individuals to the International Space Station. On such occasions, NASA usually showcases live coverage of the launch. However, the NASA Live coverage will begin hours before liftoff, at 1:30 AM ET Friday i.e. today on April 23, 2021. Liftoff is at 5:49 AM ET. The time taken by the rocket to reach the ISS will only be a little less than a day. And, as per NASA, the crew is scheduled to dock with the space station at around 5:10 AM ET Saturday, April 24. They’ll spend six months at the station.

What time is the SpaceX Crew 2 Launch?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off today i.e. Friday, April 23, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Scheduled launch time: New York: 5:49AM / San Francisco: 2:49 AM / London: 10:49 AM / Berlin: 11:49AM / Moscow: 12:49 PM / New Delhi: 3:19 PM / Beijing: 5:49 PM / Tokyo: 6:49 PM / Melbourne: 7:49 PM

Why did NASA postpone the initial launch schedule?

The US space agency NASA on April 21 said that a crewed SpaceX mission to the International Space Station has been postponed by a day due to concerns over the weather. NASA informed that the flight was scheduled for Thursday, however, because of an unfavourable weather forecast along the flight path the liftoff is now be set for April 23 at 5:49 AM ET. The SpaceX rocket is to carry four astronauts to the ISS in the second routine mission since the US resumed crewed space flights and it is the first with a European.

Promo Image ~ SpaceX Crew 2 IG