SpaceX Crew 2: Learn All The Details About SpaceX Docking Time And More In This Guide

SpaceX is a private American aerospace company first founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The main mission of the company is to make spaceflight an affordable reality. It was the first company to successfully launch and return a private spacecraft from Earth. SpaceX has definitely changed the spacecraft industry. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is the docking time for SpaceX Crew 2, how long does it take to reach the ISS and more.

What time will SpaceX Crew 2 dock at the ISS?

SpaceX is just about to make history, as this spacecraft company launched the Crew 2 Mission for NASA on Friday. Crew 2 launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.49 a.m. EDT on Friday. The mission is scheduled to dock at the ISS after 24 hours. To be specific, the mission will dock itself with ISS around 5.10 A.M. EDT on Saturday. 'Docking' refers to when two free-flying spacecraft vehicles join together, most often temporarily.

The Crew-2 mission will bring the astronaut count of SpaceX to 10. It also marks the third crew launch of SpaceX in the past 12 months and the first time it is launching both a reused rocket and a reused capsule. This is truly significant in the history of SpaceX. Mercury was the first attempt by NASA to launch a spacecraft into orbit which was started way back in 1958, and it was the first U.S. human spaceflight program and launched Alan Shepard as the first American in space. The Mercury program flew six people to space across five years, a total which SpaceX matched with its Demo 2 and Crew 1 missions in 2020.

NASA and SpaceX are watching the weather, both in the local area in Florida and in the Atlantic Ocean. The flight was previously scheduled to launch on Thursday, April 22, 2021, but rough seas delayed the launch. The ocean needs to be calm in the direction the rocket is launching, in case a mid-flight abort leads to the capsule splashing down after liftoff. The Crew Dragon capsule must meet up with the ISS in orbit, so if SpaceX didn't launch on Friday then the company would have had to wait two days for Monday for the next launch opportunity.

How much time does it take to reach the ISS?

It takes approximately 24 hours to reach the ISS.

Image source: Shutterstock