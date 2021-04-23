SpaceX Crew 2 Mission: How Long Will The Astronauts Be In Space? Learn All The Details

SpaceX is a private American aerospace company first founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The main mission of the company is to make spaceflight an affordable reality. It was the first company to successfully launch and return a private spacecraft from the Earth. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the SpaceX Crew 2 Mission, how long will the astronauts be in Space and more.

The complete details of SpaceX Crew 2 Mission

SpaceX launches its third Crew to the International Space Station early Friday morning. It is ferrying two astronauts from NASA, one from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and one from the European Space Agency, who is the first astronaut from there flying a private US spacecraft to orbit. The four-person crew will launch atop the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX at 5.49 AM EDT on Friday. The Mission named Crew 2, marks its second operational mission under the Commercial Crew Program, NASA’s public-private initiative. The main aim of this program is to revive its human spaceflight capabilities. Capsule Crew 2’s ride first flew in May 2020 as the first astronaut mission of SpaceX, carrying Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. In the next section, we will have a look at the SpaceX Crew 2 astronaut details.

The SpaceX Crew 2 astronaut details

The crew consists of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, the mission’s spacecraft commander, and Megan McArthur, serving in the Crew as the pilot. JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, a French aerospace engineer, will serve as mission specialists. All the astronauts are asked to come early into Florida ahead of the launch, and they’ll wake up at 11.09 PM EDT Thursday to prepare for the spaceflight. NASA’s live coverage of the mission will kick start hours before the launch, at 1.30 AM EDT Friday. The launch is scheduled at 5.49 AM EDT. The journey to the International Space Station will take a little less than a day. The Crew is scheduled to dock with the space station at around 5.10 AM EDT Saturday, April 24th.

How long will the astronauts be in space?

The astronauts will be in space for the next six months from the date of the mission’s launch.

How long does it take to reach the space station?

It approximately takes a little less than a day to reach the International Space Station.

Image source: Official site of NASA