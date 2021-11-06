Astronauts preparing to depart from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday will face 'little challenge' on their way back home. Owing to broken toilets in the return capsule four crew members will have to rely on 'absorbent undergarments' or diapers on their journey to splashdown. Describing the situation as "sub-optimal yet manageable," National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Megan McArthur on Friday explained that the situation is a result of a broken capsule toilet, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking at a press conference from the orbit on Friday, McArthur asserted that "spaceflights is full of lots of little challenges." She also added that the four crew members, including herself, will spend 20 hours in their SpaceX capsule, from the time the hatches are closed. Another astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, who will also return with McArthur, told reporters that the past six months have been "intense" at the station.

The Crew-2 mission now is targeting a return to Earth no earlier than Nov. 8, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida. Crew Dragon Endeavour is scheduled to undock from the @Space_Station on Nov. 7.#Crew3 is targeted to launch no earlier than Nov. 10: https://t.co/tgoGo2KR69 pic.twitter.com/F25Dc2gLZd — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) November 6, 2021

Broken toilet to inadvertent thruster firing, Crew-2 astronauts face it all

Recounting a series of incidents during their stay, astronaut Pesquet told the reporters that the Crew-2 conducted a series of spacewalks to upgrade the station's power grid. They also endured inadvertent thruster by docked Russian vehicle, besides hosting Russian Film crew. They also dealt with toilet leaks, including the discovery of pools of urine. The problem was discovered in SpaceX's private flight in September when a tube detached spilling urine beneath the floorboard. Although, the crew engineers fixed the capsule that was supposed to liftoff, however, the toilet was deemed unfit for use. On the other hand, the crew also harvested the first chilli peppers in space, which was dubbed as "nice morale boost," by McArthur.

"They gave a nice spiciness to them, a little bit of a lingering burn," McArthur said explaining the harvest.

It is to be noted that the said return of the SpaceX Crew-2 flight back to Earth was delayed after the Crew-3 flight delayed launch owing to an undisclosed medical issue of one of the crew members. The Crew-2 mission now is targeting a return to Earth no earlier than 7:14 a.m. EST Monday, Nov. 8, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida, NASA said in a statement today. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Aki Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will complete 199 days in space after their mission, the statement added. The spacecraft also will return to Earth with about 530 pounds of hardware and scientific investigations.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP