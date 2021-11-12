SpaceX Delays Launch Of Starlink Satellites Due To Bad Weather; New Date Set At 13 Nov

SpaceX has postponed the launch of its new batch of Starlink satellites on Friday, citing unfavourable weather conditions. The Falcon 9 rocket was awaiting its lift off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 6:10 pm (IST). In a Twitter update today, the space agency informed about pushing the launch date to 13 November at 5:49 pm given the weather turns 80% favourable.

“Standing down from today’s launch due to weather. Forecast improves to 80% favorable for tomorrow’s launch opportunity at 7:19 a.m. EST (sic)”, the tweet said.

Earlier, SpaceX had conducted a static fire test of the Falcon 9 rocket when the weather was just 60% favourable for the launch. The forthcoming mission, carrying 53 satellites, is significant for SpaceX as it will resume the Starlink internet satellite deployment that has remained halted since May. Meanwhile, Starlink's constellation currently consists of 1,791 satellites and with the deployment of this new batch, the number will shoot up to 1,844.

Had the liftoff occurred today, this would have been Falcon 9’s (dubbed B1062) fourth and SpaceX’s 25th Falcon 9 mission in total in 2021. Recently, SpaceX successfully conducted another successful mission when it transported four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) under the Crew-3 mission, using its Falcon 9 rocket B1067.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX