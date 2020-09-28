SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Today: Launch Time & Live Stream Details

SpaceX is undoubtedly amongst the most popular private space agencies in the world. In its quest to enter into the broadband service, the SpaceX Starlink mission will bring a revolution in this sector. As the American company keeps launching one rocket after another, there is one more that will soon be on its way to space. Many people are thus wondering "is there a SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 launch today"? Here are details of the next SpaceX launch schedule for you.

Is there a SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 launch today?

SpaceX is all set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket yet again. Without resting any longer, the company is making its thirteenth Falcon 9 launch. The SpaceX launch is scheduled for Monday (today), that is September 28, 2020. The rocket will endure Starlink satellites that are going to add up in the already existing SpaceX Starlink satellites.

These new satellites launched by the American company are equipped with a new deployable sun visor system which is created to block reflections of sunlight off of their antenna surfaces. This is the reason why they are denoted as "Astronomy-friendly satellites".

Monday's SpaceX launch time

SpaceX is targeting Monday, September 28 at 10:22 AM EDT, 14:22 UTC i.e. 7:52 PM IST, for the launch of its thirteenth Starlink mission, which will launch 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 launch live stream details

The SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 rocket launch mission of September 28 will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of SpaceX. Apart from this, Musk's organisation will also Live Stream the launch on its official website i.e. Space.com. Also, if you would like to receive updates on Starlink news and service availability in your area, please visit starlink.com.

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the launch of Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts on board and the ANASIS-II mission. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. One of Falcon 9’s fairing halves supported two previous Starlink launches. The Starlink satellites will deploy approximately 1 hour and 1 minute after liftoff.

