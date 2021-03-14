SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Deploys Starlink Satellites Into Earth's Orbit

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Sunday deployed the latest batch of Starlink satellites into the Earth’s orbit using the reusable Falcon 9 rocket, which the American space firm has already used for the record ninth time. SpaceX has created history with Falcon 9 as no other rockets have achieved the feat before, launching the same rocket for multiple missions. Falcon 9 is the world's first orbital-class reusable rocket, which allows SpaceX to deploy astronauts and payloads into Earth’s orbit reusing the most expensive parts, making space missions cost-effective.

According to SpaceX, Falcon 9 took off on March 14 from Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX has successfully deployed the 60 Starlink satellites into the Earth's orbit, the American firm confirmed an hour ago.

Falcon 9 rocket

Earlier this week, SpaceX successfully deployed 60 satellites into the Earth’s orbit using the Falcon 9 rocket. The current Falcon 9 rocket has supported eight previous missions, including the launch of Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission, RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and five Starlink missions. SpaceX aims to build rocket technology that can fly to and from space without any need for repairs. SpaceX claims that the Falcon 9 rocket can be used for 10 consecutive missions without any need for repairs.

As far as the Starlink mission is concerned, SpaceX has deployed a total of 1,300 small satellites into the Earth’s orbit. SpaceX is constructing a constellation of satellites to provide fast internet speed. SpaceX had announced the programme in 2015 and in 2018 the firm launched its first test satellites, marking the beginning of the $10 billion Starlink project.