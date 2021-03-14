SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Deploys Starlink Satellites Into Earth's Orbit

Quick links:
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Sunday deployed the latest batch of Starlink satellites into the Earth’s orbit using the reusable Falcon 9 rocket, which the American space firm has already used for the record ninth time. SpaceX has created history with Falcon 9 as no other rockets have achieved the feat before, launching the same rocket for multiple missions. Falcon 9 is the world's first orbital-class reusable rocket, which allows SpaceX to deploy astronauts and payloads into Earth’s orbit reusing the most expensive parts, making space missions cost-effective.
According to SpaceX, Falcon 9 took off on March 14 from Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX has successfully deployed the 60 Starlink satellites into the Earth's orbit, the American firm confirmed an hour ago.
Earlier this week, SpaceX successfully deployed 60 satellites into the Earth’s orbit using the Falcon 9 rocket. The current Falcon 9 rocket has supported eight previous missions, including the launch of Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission, RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and five Starlink missions. SpaceX aims to build rocket technology that can fly to and from space without any need for repairs. SpaceX claims that the Falcon 9 rocket can be used for 10 consecutive missions without any need for repairs.
As far as the Starlink mission is concerned, SpaceX has deployed a total of 1,300 small satellites into the Earth’s orbit. SpaceX is constructing a constellation of satellites to provide fast internet speed. SpaceX had announced the programme in 2015 and in 2018 the firm launched its first test satellites, marking the beginning of the $10 billion Starlink project.