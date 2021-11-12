Last Updated:

SpaceX's Falcon 9 To Launch 53 Starlink Satellites Today; Check Details

SpaceX will launch a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites at 6:10 pm today from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida-based Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
SpaceX

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX


SpaceX has a pretty stacked schedule this week as its Falcon 9 rocket is ready for another launch on November 12 with 53 Starlink satellites on board. The rocket will blast off at 6 pm today from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida-based Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A report by Space.com suggested that this launch will resume SpaceX’s Starlink deployment that has been at a halt since May 2021. The company conducted a static fire of its rocket yesterday and provided an update via Twitter. 

SpaceX heading towards two major launches in three days 

With the successful deployment of this stack of satellites, SpaceX will confirm two major launches in just three days. Recently, the company transported four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), using its Falcon 9 rocket dubbed B1067, for their six-month-long stay.

READ | ISS prepares to evade approaching Chinese space debris before NASA-SpaceX Crew-3 launch

This launch, on the other hand, will use a different Falcon rocket B1062 and will mark SpaceX's 25th Falcon 9 mission this year and its fourth flight overall, as per Space.com. If everything goes according to the plan, the number of satellites in the Starlink constellation will reach 1,844. As of yesterday, the weather was 60% favourable for the launch and if necessary, SpaceX will look for a backup launch window the next day.

READ | SpaceX successfully launches Crew-3 quartet in Endurance capsule for NASA to Space Station

How to watch the launch?

To catch the live-action, interested viewers can connect to SpaceX's YouTube channel or its social media platforms. Live stream of the liftoff will begin 15 minutes prior to the scheduled launch time of 6:10 pm today. 

READ | Who is Raja Chari? Indian-origin rookie astronaut commanding SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX

READ | SpaceX mission headed by Indian-origin astronaut docks at International Space Station
Tags: SpaceX, Starlink, Starlink satellites
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com