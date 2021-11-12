SpaceX's Falcon 9 To Launch 53 Starlink Satellites Today; Check Details

SpaceX has a pretty stacked schedule this week as its Falcon 9 rocket is ready for another launch on November 12 with 53 Starlink satellites on board. The rocket will blast off at 6 pm today from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida-based Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A report by Space.com suggested that this launch will resume SpaceX’s Starlink deployment that has been at a halt since May 2021. The company conducted a static fire of its rocket yesterday and provided an update via Twitter.

Last night's launch of Crew-3 as seen from SLC-40. Falcon 9 completed a static fire test this morning ahead of tomorrow’s targeted launch of 53 Starlink satellites to orbit. Weather is 60% favorable for liftoff pic.twitter.com/GEToXihGJ1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021

SpaceX heading towards two major launches in three days

With the successful deployment of this stack of satellites, SpaceX will confirm two major launches in just three days. Recently, the company transported four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), using its Falcon 9 rocket dubbed B1067, for their six-month-long stay.

This launch, on the other hand, will use a different Falcon rocket B1062 and will mark SpaceX's 25th Falcon 9 mission this year and its fourth flight overall, as per Space.com. If everything goes according to the plan, the number of satellites in the Starlink constellation will reach 1,844. As of yesterday, the weather was 60% favourable for the launch and if necessary, SpaceX will look for a backup launch window the next day.

How to watch the launch?

To catch the live-action, interested viewers can connect to SpaceX's YouTube channel or its social media platforms. Live stream of the liftoff will begin 15 minutes prior to the scheduled launch time of 6:10 pm today.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX