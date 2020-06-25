Starlink Launch Time & Live Stream Details: What Time Does Spacex Launch Satellites Today?

SpaceX is all set to send yet another group of Starlink satellites in the Low Earth Orbit. Currently, with a total of 480 satellites in space, the private space agency will be closer to its dream to enter into the broadband market after launch. The main aim of this project is to provide high-speed internet service to customers around the world, especially in remote or under-served areas. The internet speed is expected and propelled to be 1GB/sec. The release of the new batch of Starlink satellites is going to happen today i.e. Thursday, June 25. If you are amongst many fans of this organisation and if you want to know how to watch Starlink launch and what is the Starlink launch time, then here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Elon Musk Declares Juneteenth As Paid Holiday For Tesla & SpaceX Employees

What time does SpaceX launch satellites today?

SpaceX is all set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket yet again. Without resting any longer, the company is making its fourth Falcon 9 launch in less than four weeks. The Starlink launch time is set for Thursday i.e. June 25 which will begin at 4:39 PM EDT (20:39 GMT or 2:09 AM IST). The SpaceX Starlink satellites will be accompanied by two commercial Earth-imaging microsatellites owned by BlackSky into the orbit.

Also Read | SpaceX Starship visualized by a 'space nerd'; check out stunning looks of the spacecraft

The rocket will endure 60 Starlink satellites (as per the tradition) that are going to add up in the already existing 480 SpaceX Starlink satellites, making it a total of 540 Starlink in the Loe Earth Orbit. These new satellites launched by the American company are equipped with a new deployable sun visor system which is created to block reflections of sunlight off of their antenna surfaces. This is the reason why they are denoted "Astronomy-friendly satellites".

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX developing floating spaceports for interplanetary travel

How to watch Starlink launch of SpaceX today?

To the fans of Elon Musk and his incredible private space agency, the Starlink Live Stream will begin before the Starlink launch time. One can watch the Starlink Live Stream through the official website of SpaceX or they can also enjoy the event through the SpaceX YouTube channel. The Starlink launch time is scheduled to be at 4:39 PM EDT which is 20:39 GMT or 2:09 AM IST.

Also Read | Is There A SpaceX Launch Today? Details About The Next Starlink Launch Schedule

Starlink Live Stream