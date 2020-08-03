Strange Cloud On Mars Cause Of Occurrence, History, And More Details

Recently, a strange cloud on Mars has been discovered by scientists. The cloud on Mars appears to be white in colour and has been found above an extinct volcano. Such a cloud has been spotted several times in the past. Further, its occurrence has generally been during this time. Hence, scientists predicted the occurrence of a strange cloud on Mars this year as well. This cloud has been named AMEC i.e. Arsia Mons Elongated Cloud.

As per reports, the Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) that was sent on a Mars probe on July 17 and July 19 was used for capturing a picture of this cloud. Reportedly, the Visual Monitoring Camera keeps an eye on Mars. Further, the Spacecraft to which it is attached has been in orbit for 16 years. As per reports, the European Space Agency (ESA) is in charge of the mission.

Formation of the Strange White Cloud:

According to some studies, such a cloud on Mars is formed when the surface of the planet forces dense air upwards. When the dense air reaches a certain height, it experiences a drop in the temperature. Further, it also leads to the condensation of moisture around the dust particles. However, according to some scientists, the volcano does not create a fog trail.

As per reports, the Martian cloud can stretch to about 1,800 kilometres. Further, this cloud also has a long bright trail. As per reports, the strange cloud on Mars contains water ice.

Statements given by experts:

A media portal has released the statement of a physicist from the University of the Basque Country in Spain, Jorge Hernandez-Bernal. Bernal said that such a cloud was formed every Martian year, approximately during the Southern Solstice. Further, he also said that such a phenomenon repeated for 80 days or more after a rapid daily cycle.

A planetary scientist of the Mars Express mission also gave a statement about the Martian cloud. She told a media portal that the Martian cloud couldn’t be observed if a camera only had a narrow field of view. Further, she also said that the Martian cloud wouldn’t be visible in the afternoon.

Previous occurrences:

As per reports, such a cloud was last spotted in September and October 2018. Mars’ Nothern hemisphere experiences the shortest days during this period of time. On the other hand, Mars’ northern hemisphere experiences its longest days. Scientists are conducting extensive research of the strange cloud on Mars in order to understand its length of appearances. Further, they also hope to understand why this cloud makes an appearance only during the morning.

