Strawberry Moon 2021 Images: Take A Look At These Stunning Pics Of Supermoon

June 24 was the last day of the Strawberry Supermoon in 2021. Many people captured beautiful images of this natural phenomenon and shared them on the internet. As per Space.com, a Strawberry Moon or Strawberry Supermoon or Pink Supermoon as it is called is a phenomenon that occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. In simple terms, the moon comes closer to the Earth during a Supermoon. Read on to know more about the Strawberry Moon 2021 and take a look at some beautiful Strawberry Moon images captured by people on the last night of the Supermoon.

Strawberry Moon 2021 Images

During a Strawberry Supermoon, the moon comes quite close to the Earth in its orbit. As a result, the moon appears larger than usual and sometimes even a pink hue appears around the moon, thus the name Strawberry Supermoon. Yesterday, June 24 was the last day to view the full pink Strawberry Supermoon. Many people around the world captured beautiful images of the Supermoon and posted them over the internet. We have compiled a set of the best Supermoon images for readers to enjoy. Taken a look down below for the best Pinkmoon Images:

Beautiful #StrawberryMoon over Glastonbury Tor, UK

Photo credit: Art of Eloquence Photography #supermoon pic.twitter.com/dst8zybfLF — Phyllis Davis (@pcdavis33) June 24, 2021

An almost full Strawberry Moon over Mount Diablo as seen from Martinez, Calif. #strawberrymoon #fullmoon #supermoon pic.twitter.com/iP7JJWTSjr — Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) June 24, 2021

Stunning #Moon rising this evening. It actually did look a bit pink even though that's not what 'Strawberry Moon' means :-) #StrawberryMoon @GlosLiveOnline pic.twitter.com/XiauyNabow — Susan Snow (@susan_snowy) June 23, 2021

cloudy here tonight so here's another from last evening...mostly a #StrawberryMoon🥰 pic.twitter.com/zv9C4nPcHx — Deb Maluk (@dmaluk1) June 25, 2021

What is a Strawberry Supermoon?

As per NASA, the reason the Full Moon in June is called the Pink Moon is that it's the first full moon of Spring. The name Pink Moon comes from the herb called Moss Pink which is found in the USA and sprouts flowers at the beginning of June. The moon can be seen all around the world, however, the best time to view this supermoon is when the moon will rises in the east just before sunset and sets in the west around sunrise. According to NASA, this celestial phenomenon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

As per Space.com, June's full moon is also referred to as the Strawberry Moon as it falls during the strawberry harvesting season in the US. The Strawberry moon goes by many other names such as Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Flower Moon, Honey Moon, Planting Moon. All of these names stem from various European and Native American cultural terms for the Full Moon during this season. The tradition of 'Honeymoon' can also be traced back to the tradition of marrying in June when the Strawberry Moon appears. Stay tuned for more interesting science and space news.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH