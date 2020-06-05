Strawberry Moon In Singapore 2020: Details Of The Lunar Eclipse In Singapore Time

A "strawberry moon" will be visible tonight all over the globe. This rare moon will also be visible in Singapore. The Strawberry Moon will look different in the Western Hemisphere, where it will be brighter. In the Eastern Hemisphere, this special moon will be much darker. The timing for the strawberry moon will differ from the country to country. Here is the Strawberry moon in Singapore time.

Lunar eclipse in Singapore time

Also Read | Strawberry Moon In Ohio 2020: Here Is The Strawberry Moon In Ohio Time

The Lunar Eclipse, aka the "Strawberry Moon", can be seen at 3:12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) on June 06, 2020. While 2020 has been rather tense due to the pandemic and other social problems, several people are also calling this year the 'Crazy Moon Year'. Several super moons, including the Strawberry Moon, will be visible in 2020 after a long time. In India, the Lunar Eclipse (Strawberry Moon) will be visible from 11:15 pm IST on June 05, 2020, to 12:54 am on June 06, 2020.

Also Read | Strawberry Moon Canada Sightings & Time; Find Out Why The Full Moon Is Called Strawberry

Strawberry moon in Singapore 2020

This coloured moon is also known as the Honey Moon or the Rose moon in Europe. While the moon will be visible in all countries, it might be obscured due to clouds and poor weather. Such an eclipse occurs when the sun, the moon and the Earth are perfectly aligned with each other. In Singapore, this Strawberry moon may be darker and might get obstructed by bad weather.

Strawberry moon June 2020

The so-called Strawberry Moon is not actually pink in colour. This special moon is known as the Strawberry Moon due to traditional reasons. According to various cultures, the strawberry season starts in May and all strawberry must be harvested by the month of June. This is why this special moon is called the Strawberry Moon in the west. In India, this Lunar Eclipse is called a 'Chandra Grahan'.

Also Read | Strawberry Moon In New York 2020: All About The Time Of Lunar Eclipse 2020 In New York

Lunar eclipse 2020

A penumbral Lunar eclipse is not the same as a total lunar eclipse. During this eclipse, the Earth comes between the sun and the moon but it does not completely block the sun's rays. This is why this eclipse is less profound that a total lunar eclipse.

Also Read | What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Or Strawberry Moon Be Visible In California?