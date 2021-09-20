Study Discovers Modern-day Japan Descended From 3 Ancient Cultures Rather Than 2

The Japanese ancestry theory which earlier claimed that the modern Japanese people descended only from two ancient cultures, has been reshaped by a new study. According to a report by Science Daily, ancient Japanese history has been rewritten as the ancient DNA extracted from human bones revealed that the modern-day populations in Japan have a tripartite genetic origin. The experts reportedly analysed the bones of people who lived in pre-and post-farming periods.

Third genomic ancestry discovered

As per a report by Science Times, previous studies on Japanese history only focussed on indigenous Jomon hunter-gatherer-fishers who occupied the Japanese archipelago 16,000 to 3,000 years ago. Besides, the Yayoi farmers who later dominated the region from 900 BC to 300 AD, were discovered as the second ancestors of the Japanese. While the new study, led by Psychiatry professor Shigeki Nakagome of Dublin’s Trinity College, revealed the unfound third ancestry.

Published in Science Advances, the study titled "Ancient Genomics Reveals Tripartite Origins of Japanese Populations’ brings a third genetic component to the limelight, that is linked to the Kofun people who spread their culture between the third and seventh centuries. The study states that the Japanese archipelago underwent rapid cultural transformations only in the last 3,000 years despite being occupied by humans for at least 38,000 years. According to media sources, the experts confirmed the existence of the Kofun people who had large settlements on the Japanese archipelago during the imperial Kofun period that lasted from 300-710 AD.

The team of researchers also had reportedly analysed a Jomon female skeleton, in Ehime Prefecture, that lived around 9,000 years ago. However, ancient DNA analysis of 1500-year-old skeletons found in Ishikawa Prefecture at the Kofun period site pointed towards a third Japanese genetic source, said media reports. The analysis further showed that Kofun DNA comprised a massive 71% of Japanese ancestry as compared to the Jomon and Yayoi DNA that is 13% and 16% respectively. As a result, the Han people, who form a major part of the Japanese population, are closely related to the Kofun ancestry, reports suggested. Lead researcher Nakagome stated that all the aforementioned cultures have largely affected and shaped modern-day Japan.

Image: Twitter/@neurosocialself