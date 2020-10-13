Study Discovers Upper Limit Of Speed Of Sound Regardless Of Medium, Result Is Astonishing

Researchers from the Queen Mary University of London, the University of Cambridge and the Institute for High-Pressure Physics in Troitsk have recently been able to discover the upper limit of the speed of sound. It is extremely hard to determine the true speed of sound as its speed changes based upon the elements it is passing through like air or water, but a study titled 'Speed of sound from fundamental physical constants' has been able to determine the fastest speed at which sound can travel regardless of the medium it is travelling through.

Upper limit of speed of sound discovered

Einstein's Theory of relativity states that the absolute limit at which soundwaves can travel is that on the speed of light, which is roughly 300,000 km per second. But before this, it was not known whether soundwaves had an upper limit to their speed when it came to travelling through solids, liquids and/or gases.

The new study shows that the upper limit of the speed of sound is 36 kilometres per second, this speed is twice as fast as the speed of sound when it is travelling through a diamond, the hardest materiel found on earth. The study was published in the journal Science Advances and uses two fundamental constants: the fine structure constant and the proton-to-electron mass ratio to predict the upper limit of the speed of sound.

These two constants have multiple other uses in the realm of science as well, such as proton decay and nuclear synthesis in stars. In addition, these can also be used to find the ideal ‘habitable zone’ which is a belt or space near a start that hold the perfect conditions for life, not too hot and not too cold.

The researchers behind the study claimed that soundwaves are hugely important across multiple scientific fields and that their findings will help researchers understand the upper limits viscosity and thermal conductivity relevant for high-temperature superconductivity, quark-gluon plasma and even black hole physics.

