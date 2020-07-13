Despite Being Linked To Pandemic How Are Bats Immune To COVID-19?

Ever wondered how bats, who may be the possible source of coronavirus infection among humans survive the deadly disease? Well, the answer lies in a recent study that was published in the journal Cell Metabolism. According to the study, bats, who are thought to be the ancestral hosts to may viruses and pathogens, have a unique immune mechanism that helps their body restrict the inflammation of those viruses contributing to the long-life of flying mammals.

There are more than 1,400 species of bats that inhabit all continents except Antarctica and are believed to be the primary source of viruses like Ebola, rabies, coronavirus, etc. Despite having all these viruses, bats tend to live longer than similar-sized land mammals. The transmission of viruses and other pathogens may be because they live in large colonies and often in packed spaces like hollow trees, wells, caves, attics, etc.

Bats' immunity

"The unique evolution of immunity in bats is driven by flight. Bats are the only flying mammals and flight requires metabolic adaptation to sudden surges in activity, rapid increases in body temperature, and perhaps, dealing with the molecular damage, such as misfolded proteins and damaged DNA, that arise. Thus, bats may have downregulated their inflammatory pathways in order not to suffer from bouts of inflammation every time they fly," the scientists said in their study.

The study was led by Vera Gorbunova and Andrei Seluanov of the Department of Biology and Medicine, the University of Rochester and Brian K, Kennedy of Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. The authors conceived the perspective when they were quarantined together following potential exposure of COVID-19.

