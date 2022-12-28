Study Finds Omicron BA.5 Subvariant Likely To Cause More Damage Than Old Variants

A new study has deduced that the Omicron BA.5 subvariant of the coronavirus may end up causing more damage to the human body than expected. The subvariant, which is prevalent in China and has been the major reason behind the spike in infections in the country, poses a higher threat to an infected person’s brain, South China Morning Post reported, citing a study conducted by researchers from Australia and France.

After extensive analysis, the researchers discovered that the BA.5 subvariant caused relatively more damage to mouse brains and the cultured tissues of the human brain compared to the older BA.1 subvariant. Furthermore, the study's findings revealed that BA.5 led to symptoms like weight loss, brain inflammation, and ultimately death.

It is important to note that the study contradicts the popular notion that viruses become less pathogenic as they evolve. “Compared with BA. 1, we found that a BA.5 isolate displayed increased pathogenicity in K18-hACE2 mice with rapid weight loss, brain infection and encephalitis, and mortality. In addition, BA.5 productively infected human brain organoids significantly better than BA. 1,” read an excerpt from the study.

How accurate is the study?

“These results suggest that the Omicron lineage is not evolving towards reduced pathogenicity,” said the team of researchers, who were led by Andreas Suhrbier, a virologist at Queensland’s QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. However, other people with expertise in virology have taken the study with a pinch of salt, emphasising that its biggest limitation was the mouse model used for research, which cannot be accurately applied to humans.

“They showed that all the mice died from brain infections of BA. 5, which is apparently very different from human infections that we know of. After all, the pathogenicity that matters is the pathogenicity to human patients, not to mice,” said Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong.