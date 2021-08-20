Study Reveals Brain's Prediction Machine Envisages Future When Listening To Music

According to a new research published in the journal Psychological Science, the human brain evaluates what has gone before in order to predict what will happen ahead. The musical phrase is a sequence or pattern of sounds that form a separate musical "thought" inside a melody. Hansen and his colleagues concentrated their research on one of the basic units of music, the musical phrase.

Brain's prediction machine anticipates future

As a sentence, a musical phrase is a coherent and complete part of a larger whole. However, it may end with some uncertainty about what comes next in the melody. Listeners use these moments of uncertainty, or high entropy, to decide where a word ends and another begins, according to new research. The researchers had 38 volunteers listen to Bach's chorale melodies note by note to test the brain's musical prediction power. By using the space bar on a computer keyboard, participants could pause and resume the music.

The participants were told that they would be tested afterwards on how well they remembered the melodies. This allowed the researchers to use the time participants dwelled on each tone as an indirect measure of their understanding of musical phrasing. In a separate experiment, 31 people listened to the same musical lines and then rated how complete they sounded. Melodies that ended on high-entropy tones were considered more complete by the participants, and they lingered on them longer.

Study hopes to improve communication between people

The researchers hope that the findings can be used to improve communication and interactions between individuals in the long run or to better understand how artists might tease or fool audiences. "This study shows that humans harness the statistical properties of the world around them not only to predict what is likely to happen next but also to parse streams of complex, continuous input into smaller, more manageable segments of information," said Hansen. Other collaborators on the study were Laurel Trainor (McMaster University), Peter Vuust (Aarhus University), and Marcus Pearce (Queen Mary, University of London). The study was funded by the EU Horizon 2020 program, the Aarhus University Research Foundation, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

