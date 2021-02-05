Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food

Vultures often fly around 150 kilometres in search of food on a daily basis, ongoing research which aims to study the behaviour of the critically endangered birds has revealed. The research which is being carried by Panna Tiger Reserve(PTR), Madhya Pradesh saw officials fit radio tracking devices in some of the vultures in November 2020. It was the data analysis from these micro devices that shed light on the long distances that the endangered birds flew to feed themselves.

Speaking to PTI, Uttam Kumar Sharma, the director of PTR, said "We are studying the behavioural pattern of three radio tracking device-fitted vultures right now. In the process, we came to know that these birds often fly 100 km to 150 km for food daily," Speaking further he revealed that the three ctritically endangered burds would often fly to the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh and return home in the evening. PTR is home to around 600 vultures of seven species, four endemic and three migratory and the resrcheres now aim to fit more of birds with the tracking devices.

An endangered species

A K Jain, deputy director of Bhopal-based Van Vihar National Park, said that India has lost 99.7 per cent of the vulture population and the remaining also faced the threat of extinction two decades ago, following which steps were initiated for their conservation. Meanwhile, Environment activist Sachin Jain highlighted the role vultures play in the ecosystmen. Without these “natural scavengers” he said, dead animals would decay and spread multiple diseases.

