Study shows how lightening bolt strikes | Watch spectacular video

Determining why lightning strikes at a particular place and how it chooses its target is a topic that is long debated amongst the scientific community. Now, a study has published in journal Geophysical Research Letters answers the burning question. The study comes with a brief, 10-second clip which shows how a lightning strike evolves in just fractions of a second.

Video shows point of attachment

Earlier it was believed that lightning bolts strike from clouds to grounds. However, as technology progressed it became clear that lightning isn’t a bolt that travels from the cloud to the ground, but rather the release of unbalanced charges in both the ground and the clouds. So-called “streamers” actually emerge from the ground or objects like trees and light poles and extend toward the sky, meeting the lightning “leaders” from the cloud and forming a connection. Now, researchers behind this study, using more advanced technology, have identified where the attachment takes place. Watch the video here:

In a later statement, Rubin Jiang, co-lead author of the study said, "It is a very important issue because, in lightning development, there are a lot of branches. The target of the lightning strike is not determined at the beginning when it initiates from the cloud. The attachment process is the process that eventually determines the object that’s struck by the lightning flash. Our study makes more specific the breakthrough phase. That means when two lightning leaders get close enough to each other and they have not completely connected. In lightning research history it is the so-called ‘final jump."

In another spectacular show, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recently spotted a blue jet. Describing their sightings in the journal Nature, they said that it was captured by their instruments on February 26, 2019. Blue jet lighting, also known as Upper Atmospheric lighting, is a bolt of lightning that shoots upwards from thunderstorms.

Representative Image/ Pixabey