Study Suggests Earth's Climate Control System Got Changed Due To Arrival Of Land Plants

A study published in the journal 'Nature' states that the arrival of plants on the Earth 400 years ago might have changed the way of Earth regulating its own climate. According to the findings of this new study led by researchers at UCL and Yale, the Earth must have a natural criteria of its climate control sytem, which has changed now. It states that the carbon cycle acts as Earth's natural Thermostat, regulating its temperature over long time periods. The carbon cycle is the process through which carbon moves between rocks, oceans, living organisms and the atmosphere.

The observations made by researchers

The researchers observed the samples of rock spanning over the last three billion years and found that how this cycle functioned about 400 million years ago when the colonization of plants began. Specifically, they noted a dramatic change in the global formation of the clay- the "clay mineral factory"- from the oceans to the land. The formation of clay in the ocean (reverse weathering) leads to release of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, whereas, the formation of clay on the land is a by-product of chemical weathering that removes carbon dioxide from the air. This leads to a cooler planet and a seesawing climate as it reduces the amount of cabon from the air.

The senior author Dr. Philip Pogge von Strandmann (UCL Earth Sciences) said, "Our study suggests that the cabon cycle operated in a fundamentally different way for most of Earth's history compared to the present day. The shift which occured gradually between 400-500 million years ago, appears to be linked to two major biological innocations at the time: the spread of plants on land and the growth of marine organisms that extract silicon from water to create their skeletons and cells walls."

Further, Dr. Philip Pogge also said that the amount of carbon dioxide was high before this change. Since then only, the climate is swinging between the ice ages and warmer periods. He also stated that this kind of change promotes evolution and it has accelerated the evolution of complex life. The author said, "A less carbon-rich atmosphere is also more sensitive to change, allowing humans to influence the climate more easily through the burning of fossil fuels."

An author Boriana Kalderon-Asael, a Phd student at Yale University said, "By measuring lithium isotopes in rocks in spanning most of Earth's history, we aimed to investigate if anything had changed in the functioning of the carbon cycle over a large time scale. We found that it had, and this change appears to be linked to the growth of plant life on land and silicon-using animal life in the sea."

The researchers also measured lithium isotopes in 600 samples of rocks taken from different locations across the world. They also found a rise in the levels of luthium isotope-7 in seawater recorded in the rock. In addition to this, researchers also suggested a major shift in Earth's clay production due to spread of plants and emergence of silicon-using marine life. On the other hand, when clay forms in the ocean, carbon stays in the water and is eventually released into the air.

(IMAGE: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)