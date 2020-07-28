Last Updated:

Stunning Pictures: NASA Astronaut Shares 'first Moments' Of Sunrise From Space

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) astronaut Bob Behnken shared the 'first moments' of sunrise from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 27. 

Sunrise from space
Sunrise from space
NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shared the 'first moments' of sunrise from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 27, where he captured the exact moment of sun rising through the Earth's horizon.

Sunrise from space
Bob Behnken, who flew in the SpaceX's Dragon Crew spacecraft last month shared the images from on board of ISS, which he is sharing with four other astronauts. 

Sunrise from space
Astronauts on board of the ISS witness a total of 15 sunrises in a day as the research laboratory orbits Earth every 92.68 minutes.

Sunrise from space
The breathtaking pictures shared by Behnken was taken from 400 km above the Earth. 

Storm from space
Behnken on July 26 shared amazing shot of Hurricane Hanna from space, which had made landfall in the Gulf of Mexico on July 24.

Lightning from space
Behnken also shared the picture of lightning from space the other day, where the astronaut managed captured the 'mesmerizing' moment just in time. 

