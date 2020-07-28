Stunning Pictures: NASA Astronaut Shares 'first Moments' Of Sunrise From Space

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shared the 'first moments' of sunrise from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 27.
Bob Behnken, who flew in the SpaceX's Dragon Crew spacecraft last month shared the images from on board of ISS, which he is sharing with four other astronauts.
Astronauts on board of the ISS witness a total of 15 sunrises in a day as the research laboratory orbits Earth every 92.68 minutes.
Behnken on July 26 shared amazing shot of Hurricane Hanna from space, which had made landfall in the Gulf of Mexico on July 24.