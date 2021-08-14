'Stunning': Thomas Pesquet Shares Pictures And Video Of Aurora Leaving Netizens Mesmerised

Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), posted several breathtaking pictures of aurora on his Instagram account. He has also shared a timelapse video of the aurora shots alongside the caption, "If jumping isn't your vibe this week, how about a timelapse? Melanie has once again worked her magic on my aurora shots for a calming commute over Earth." A mesmerising view of aurora has left several netizens awestruck on the internet.

Spectacular view of Aurora

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared the pictures alongside the caption, "Another mesmerising aurora I will never tire of this sight from space, which means it's your job to say when." The series of pictures posted by Pesquet provides a spectacular view of the aurora. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aurora, named after the Roman Goddess of dawn, is "a captivating display of light in the night sky." The northern and southern aurora lights, called Aurora borealis and Aurora australis, occur at the northern and southern hemispheres. According to NASA, these colourful lights are constantly changing shape and intensity.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over 96K likes and tons of reactions. Netizens, mesmerised by the pictures, took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "I wish I was up flying around and feeling the easiness and watching this beautiful lights." Meanwhile, another social media user was awed at the pictures and said, "Beautiful thank you for these pictures." Another user commented, "A wonderful shot and view!!".

Last week, International Space Station (ISS), took to their official Instagram account to share several breathtaking photos of the aurora. The galvanic images of Aurora australis from space have instantly gone viral. Sharing these images from their official Instagram handle, ISS captioned it as, “The aurora australis is spectacular in these views from the station above the Indian Ocean in between Asia and Antarctica,” along with several hashtags. Netizens, awestruck by the series of pictures took to the comments section to share their reactions.

IMAGE: thom_astro/Instagram