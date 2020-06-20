Summer Solstice 2020 Time In USA; Read When The Longest Day Of The Year Begins

Summer solstice is the annual event where the day is comparatively longer than any other day in the whole year. The solstices are generally the opposites on the two sides of the equator. For example, the summer solstice in the southern hemisphere is winter on the other side, that is the northern hemisphere.

June 20, 2020, marks the Summer Solstice for the Northern Hemisphere. The day will is of traditional importance in many parts around the world. Summer Solstice in the USA will have a slight difference from other countries in the Northern Hemisphere.

Summer Solstice 2020 time in USA

According to reports, the summer Solstice for USA which lies in the Northern Hemisphere will appear by Saturday, June 20, by 5.43 pm according to the eastern time zone of the area, this is according to the Eastern Daylight time. The Northern Hemisphere is going to witness the longest day of the year.

At the same time, Southern Hemisphere will only flow into the winter season. People might not relatively feel the heat, but the temperature might rise in select areas of the US.

Summer solstice 2020 characteristics

The duration of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere during the Summer Solstice 2020, will usually last for 15 hours. But contrary to what most people believe, the Summer Solstice does not merge with the early sunrise or the late sunset. The earliest sunrise occurred on June 14, 2020. While the latest sunset will not be occurring till June 27, 2020. The day is primarily cherished by people admiring and basking in the beauty of the sky and nature as it results in a variety of colours and hues in the sky due to the extended daylight.

Traditional importance

The day marks a new beginning in Swedish culture. While in some countries it marks fertility and sensuality. In Greece, Pagan rites start around individuals. In India, people tend to do Yoga and follow physical fitness. In eastern Europe, the day falls together with Ivan Kupala Day. The day is linked with romance and sensual desires, according to media portals.

