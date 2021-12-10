Sun-like Star Found Ejecting Solar Flares In Amounts 10 Times Greater Than The Sun

Astronomers from the University of Colorado Boulder have detected a massive outburst from a star that was found to be 10 times greater than any recorded solar ejection from the sun. Occurring a few hundred light-years away from Earth, the newly found solar eruption should be considered a warning for the planet, the scientists said in their study, published in Nature Astronomy. The sun undergoes frequent events of solar ejections which, according to scientists, can result in the shutting down of functional satellites and a massive blackout in communications services.

The massive solar explosion came to light when scientists were observing the star named, EK Draconis, located about 111 light-years from Earth. Led by Kosuke Namekata of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the study aims at exploring the phenomenon called "coronal mass ejection", or, in layman's terms, solar storm.

Solar storms can have 'a serious impact on Earth and human society'

The experts believe that the observation serves as a warning for Earth since the sun also has a record of undergoing frequent solar storms, and a largescale one can wreak havoc on our planet.

"Coronal mass ejections can have a serious impact on Earth and human society", Yuta Notsu, an astrophysicist at the University of Colorado Boulder said as per the University's statement, quoted by Space.com. "Coronal mass ejections are the most important aspect when it comes to considering the effects of superflares on planets, especially our Earth", Notsu added.

In order to study the EK Draconis, scientists used three telescopes-- NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), Kyoto University's Seimei telescope and the Nishi-Harima Astronomical Observatory's Nayuta telescope. After observing Draconis from January to April 2020, the scientists confirmed that it is a yellow dwarf like the sun and is only 50 million to 125 million years old, making it extremely young.

According to Notsu, this star is basically what the sun was 4.5 billion years ago. Using the telescopes, the experts noted a massive superflare and detected a giant coronal mass ejection 30 minutes later emerging at a speed of 1.8 million kilometres per hour.

Although it is worth mentioning that the scientists are not confident if the flare emerging from the star went into space or fell back into it as they were only able to observe the initial phase of the ejection.

(Image: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan)