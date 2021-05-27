Last Updated:

Super Blood Moon: World Witnesses The Enchanting Cosmic Event, See Pics

May 26, 2021 first total Lunar Eclipse in over two years. Celestial play was apparent while people lived cosmic interplay of Lunar Eclipse & Super Blood Moon

Written By
Srishti Jha
Super Blood Moon 2021
1/9
(Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

The moon turns red during a lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26, 2021, near the Aloha Tower in Honolulu.

Super Blood Moon 2021
2/9
(Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

The moon turns red during a lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26, 2021, near the Aloha Tower in Honolulu. 

Super Blood Moon 2021
3/9
(Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

The moon rises behind the Makapuu lighthouse on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in east Honolulu, before a lunar eclipse. 

Super Blood Moon 2021
4/9
(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Super Blood Moon will took place later tonight as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange. 

Super Blood Moon 2021
5/9
(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A man takes a photo as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Super Blood Moon, occurred as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange in colour.

Super Blood Moon 2021
6/9
(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Earth's shadow falls across super blood moon above Sydney, Australia. The orange colour-result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

Super Blood Moon 2021
7/9
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

An aeroplane flies past as the full moon sets over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California, Wednesday, May 26. Lunar eclipse coupled with supermoon is quite a cosmic show.

Super Blood Moon 2021
8/9
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show.

Super Blood Moon 2021
9/9
(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26. The first in over two years coincided with a supermoon.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND