Super Blood Moon: World Witnesses The Enchanting Cosmic Event, See Pics

The moon turns red during a lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26, 2021, near the Aloha Tower in Honolulu.
The moon rises behind the Makapuu lighthouse on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in east Honolulu, before a lunar eclipse.
Yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Super Blood Moon will took place later tonight as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange.
A man takes a photo as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Super Blood Moon, occurred as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange in colour.
Earth's shadow falls across super blood moon above Sydney, Australia. The orange colour-result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.
An aeroplane flies past as the full moon sets over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California, Wednesday, May 26. Lunar eclipse coupled with supermoon is quite a cosmic show.
The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show.