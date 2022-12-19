Swedish Company Ericsson Scales Up 5G Gear Production In India

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has scaled up production capacity and operations with its partner Jabil in Pune to meet the needs of 5G network deployment in India.

The scaling up of production will lead to hiring of 2,000 new employees at Jabil which will be completed in the next 3-4 months, the company said in a statement on Monday. "As 5G gets introduced in India, we are ramping up production of our 5G telecom equipment in Pune in a phased manner, to support the network deployments of Indian telecom service providers.

"The production in India is part of our global production footprint with a presence across continents. This footprint has enabled us to secure a global, flexible, and resilient supply chain to respond quickly to market and customer needs, whereby India also benefits," Ericsson's Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India Nunzio Mirtillo said.

To increase the flexibility and speed in bringing products into the market, Ericsson India is also establishing a technology centre which will focus on new product introduction and production engineering as well as operational support to ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in India.

Ercisson has bagged contract from Bharti Airtel and Jio to roll out their 5G networks in several telecom circles.

According to official data, telecom operators are installing on an average 2,500 base stations per week for providing 5G services in the country.

As of November 26, 20,980 mobile base stations were installed in the country for 5G services.

"With our experience of deploying 5G in more than 50 countries, we look forward to the opportunity of helping our partners to seamlessly transition to 5G. 5G is a platform for innovation that will transform India by digitalizing industries and providing new and immersive experiences to consumers," Mirtillo said.

With increasing availability and affordability of 5G smartphones, along with rapid adoption of smartphones in urban and rural areas, 5G subscriptions in the India region are expected to rapidly increase to reach around 690 million by the end of 2028, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report, November 2022 edition.

