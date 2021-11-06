Taurid Meteor Shower: When & How To Watch? All You To Need To Know About Celestial Event

In 2021, the Taurid Meteor Shower, the first of a couple of celestial displays to illuminate the sky in November, is estimated to peak on the night of November 11.

Originating from the Taurus constellation, the Taurid meteor shower will reach the zenith between October 10 in the Southern Hemisphere and November 12 in the Northern Hemisphere.

What is the Taurid meteor shower?

Notably, each year between September-November, the Earth embarks on the path through a broad stream of debris left by Comet Encke. The dust is associated with the comet which hits the atmosphere of the Earth at approximately 65,000 mph and burns up, illuminating the slow and long-lasting Taurid meteor shower. The celestial movement is widely referred to as shooting stars. The meteors are generated after debris, left behind by Encke's comet, enters the Earth's atmosphere.

It is pertinent to note that meteor showers are caused amidst Earth's journey through a cloud of cometary debris. Also, the North and Sought Taurids are fragments of the same debris cloud with the same density and similar peaks too. Encke and Taurids are grouped as remnants of comets disintegrated over 20,000 to 30,000 years.

Taurid Meteor Shower time

"Halloween fireballs' or Taurid meteors are frequently seen in the night sky between the months of mid-October until mid-November. Royal Museums Greenwich's reports suggest that the best time to catch the Taurids is post-midnight, when the meteor is in a dark and clear sky, with no moonlight to mask the show.

While reports suggest that the 'date of maximum' is logged on November 12 for Northern Hemisphere, the rate and hour are estimated around 5. Experts have described the Taurid showers this time as 'very slow meteors'.

How to watch the Taurid meteor shower?

The Taurid meteor showers are generally visible to naked eyes with a good, clear view of the stars in the sky with no clouds. Experts say that one should try to look for it somewhere with dark skies, an unobstructed horizon and fewer pollutants. Known for less drama, the Taurid meteor shower is visible to the naked eyes and no advantage of telescope or binoculars are associated with the shower.

Experts have said that one must ensure that there are no direct sources of light in one's eyes and one can fully adapt to a dark sky and local conditions to ensure that fainter Taurid is visible. Relatively slow shower, the Taurid meteor shower moves across the sky at approximately 17 miles per second or 65,000 miles per hour.

Notably, the Taurid is not the only meteor shower that is due this month; the Leonid meteor shower is set to peak the night of November 17 and during the early hours of November 18.