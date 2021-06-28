Tesla Recalls Over 285,000 Cars In China After Facing Cruise Control Safety Issue

Tesla has recalled over 285,000 cars in China on June 26, 2021. The vehicles have a serious safety risk about the cruise control feature. Apparently, the cruise control system activates itself when drivers are trying to shift gears or touch the gear selection, causing acceleration. The Tesla recalls in China are not a good sign for the electric car company as the Tesla Model 3 has been questioned by multiple regulatory authorities.

Tesla Recalls in China - What Happened?

Cruise Control System activates accidentally

According to China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the cruise control system in certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles gets activated by accident, causing immediate acceleration which leads to loss of control. While Elon Musk, the CEO of Telsa vouches for the security their vehicles offer, the current recall is not surprising. As many as 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y variants manufactures in Tesla's Shanghai factory have been recalled.

Tesla is providing a remote upgrade to fix the software issue

Addressing the safety issue, Tesla will remotely upgrade their cruise control system, without the need for vehicles being returned to the dealer. The number of cars that are being recalled is more than 90% of vehicles manufactured locally. Tesla has apologized for the inconvenience that the issue must have caused to owners. They have assured the customers that Tesla will follow all national regulations and improve their safety protocols to deliver a seamless driving experience to their customers.

Tesla in China - Bad publicity over recent issues

The recall comes after an investigation of the defects in Tesla Model 3's drive-assistant autopilot feature. The investigation found that the cruise control system is prone to be accidentally activated, which leads to an unprecedented increase in speed. For some reasons, Tesla has not been handling the local customer complaints, resulting in bad publicity. Although Tesla is the first international auto manufacturer that handles a fully-owned assembly and plant in China, the unresolved issues and recurring incidences have had an impact on Tesla in China. The electric vehicle maker has sold less than 26,000 cars in China during April, which is 27% less than the numbers in March.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK