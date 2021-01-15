The Milky Way May Have Dead Civilisations, Suggests A New Study

A team of researchers from NASA has always tried to find other civilized planets in the milky way which may be inhabited by the aliens. A new study published on the arXiv database in December 2020 has offered a more accurate map of our galaxy with the probable planets which may have intelligent civilizations, including the dead ones too.

According to LiveScience, this result takes help from the famous Drake equation proposed by Carl Sagan. Sagan first discussed this equation involving multiple mysterious variables to find the intelligent life forms in the galaxy in his 1961 mini-series "Cosmos." He named this open equation after Frank Drake, the founder of Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

Who wrote this study?

As per the sources of Livescience, one high school student and the three Caltech Physicists wrote this study. Theoretically, it is more accurate and tries to find the time and place of occurrence of civilization on a planet inside the milky way galaxy.

The findings related to the existence of aliens on the milky way

LiveScience took an interview with Jonathan H. Jiang, who is the co-author of this research paper. He is an astrophysicist working at the JPA laboratories in NASA. He said that scientists now have a clear knowledge of the planets after the Hubble space telescope and Kepler space telescope started to observe the galaxy. He also added that they had used knowledge to start their research.

Jiang told LiveScience that they now have knowledge about the density of gas and stars in the milky way galaxy and have more idea about the mysterious variables of the Drake Equation.

They checked multiple factors like the prevalence of stars, which have earth-like planets, the frequency of radiation-emitting supernovas, the probability and time required to develop intelligent aliens in the right and ideal condition who are able to construct and maintain a full-fledged civilization.

Their study is based on the cosmos series of Carl Sagan, and they are able to identify some unknown variables depicted in the Drake equation.

As per the study, the team found that there are many planets like the Earth that may harbour life. They also found that the probability of the emergence of life was higher after 8 billion years of the formation of the galaxy. Furthermore, the chances of finding intelligent species were more prominent in places that are 13000 light-years away from the centre of the milky way galaxy.

The Earth, on the other hand, is a planet that is nearly 25000 light-years away from the center of the galaxy, and human civilization started on Earth 13.5 billion years after the formation of the milky way.

They deduced that there could be multiple planets with dead civilizations built by aliens. Often civilizations gradually get erased after a long timescale. So, if there is any civilization in this galaxy, they are fairly new. Their study also found that even if the galaxy had the most number of civilizations 5 billion years ago, most of the old civilizations have been self-annihilated.

The study also tried to find a valid explanation of how the civilization died and how frequent civilized planets may appear in the galaxy, and what are the chances of interacting with such civilized species.