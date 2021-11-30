The Sun Might Be A Reason For Oceans Here On Earth, Claims New Study

The sun might be an underrated contender in the list of causes that brought water here on Earth, says findings of a new study. Our planet is the only known place in our solar system that has liquid water, however, the origins of water here has been a matter of dispute. This dispute has been addressed by a new study that claims that the asteroids, which crashed into Earth billions of years ago, had minerals that reacted with hydrogen ions emerging from the sun and transformed into water.

Analysis of space rock provides new clues about water origin on Earth

The experts presented these findings after analysing the samples of a near-Earth asteroid named Itokawa, which was brought to the Earth by Japanese probe 'Hayabusa' in 2011. Notably, the Itokawa was an S-type asteroid, whereas existing theories suggest that water was carried to our planet by C-type asteroids. However, several tests have confirmed that the water found here on Earth does not match with elements of such asteroids.

Professor Phil Bland, a member of the University of Glasgow-led international research team said as per Phys.Org, "Our research suggests the solar wind created water on the surface of tiny dust grains (of Itokawa) and this isotopically lighter water likely provided the remainder of the Earth's water." He further revealed that the scientists were able to present this theory after they peered 50 nanometres inside the asteroid sample dust and found that this rock would have been able to provide about 20 liters for every cubic meter if scaled up. The scientists reportedly determined the amount using a process called atom probe tomography that allowed a detailed look at the surface of the dust particles.

Pointing out the future of space exploration by humans, University of Glasgow's Dr. Luke Daly said that one of the biggest barriers of space exploration is having a source of sufficient water without carrying a heavy payload. "Our research shows that the same space weathering process which created water on Itokawa likely occurred on other airless planets, meaning astronauts may be able to process fresh supplies of water straight from the dust on a planet's surface, such as the Moon," she added as per Phys.Org.

Image: Pixabay