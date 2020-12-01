This Dog-size Lizard Is Invading Southeastern U.S. At An Alarming Rate

The increasing number of tegus, a dog-sized lizard, in the southwestern U.S. has alarmed many biologists and experts. Southeastern states like Florida, Georgia have reported an increasing number of tegus roaming freely. Read on to know what are Tegus and are they invading the US-

Also read: 'Mask Up!': Photo Of Iguana Wearing Face Mask Wins Internet, Netizens Shares Pics Of Pets

Tegus - The Argentinian lizard

Tegus are from Argentina and are known for their black and white spotted skin. They are often four feet in length and are omnivorous. Tegus can eat anything that provides them nutrition. The omnivores lizards often love to feed on the eggs of other ground-nesting birds and animals like chickens, ducks and snakes, and even sea turtles. They also hunt small birds and eat them. Furthermore, the Argentine tegus lizards also eat strawberries and other vegetables if they find the ground level items.

Also read: Alligators Have The Ability To Regrow Their Tails Just Like Lizards: Study

How these lizards came into the U.S.?

These lizards are found in grassland and tropical or subtropical forests of South America and they came into South Florida nearly a decade earlier when their demand increased as a pet. Many of these pets escaped captivity and bred with other escaped tegus and increased their number.

And they eat just about anything they can fit in their mouth. via @NatGeo https://t.co/Ervd5qYp5J — NOVA | PBS (@novapbs) November 23, 2020

What is the present situation?

Amy Yackel Adams, a biologist in the U.S. Geological Survey, notified National Geographic that tegus are exotic animals and are often used as pets. From 2000 to 2010, nearly 79000 live tegus were imported from South America. She also added that if the pets are released in the world, they will gradually increase their number.

Also read: This Lizard Is Selling His Paintings To Raise Money For Australia Bushfire Fund

According to another study of USGS, the southeast section of the U.S. is the high-risk zone. This area has a suitable climate for Argentine tegus. Recently, the reptiles have been spotted in four counties of South Carolina and the counties in Georgia, according to an article published in the Nature magazine. There are also isolated reports of tegu sittings in other places like everglades, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, and some places in Central Florida. The study also confirmed that the exact number of Tegus living in the U.S. is unknown till now.

Also read: Monitor Lizard Spotted In A House In Delhi, Netizens Say 'making The Most Of Lockdown'

Why are they considered invasive?

Argentine Tegus lizards are predators and are also able to survive in some most challenging situations. According to an article published in the Science Advances magazine, Tegus can elevate their body temperatures 18 degrees F of the ambient temperature. They also can brumate or hibernate in the winter. Lee Fitzgerald, a zoology professor at Texas A&M University, stated to National Geographic that even though they were hunted down for their skin in the 80s, they did not become extinct.

Also read: Rhode Island’s Not Big, But Now It Can Brag A Lizard