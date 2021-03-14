This NASA Astronaut's-eye-view Of An ISS Spacewalk Will Stun You; See Earth From Space

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday shared series of video clips and images captured by two astronauts who were on a spacewalk, at the worksite of the International Space Station (ISS). The super clear video clips that surfaced on social media show the vast horizon of Earth from space, as Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover deployed the changes required in the ISS systems.

Super high-definition images of earth from space, sunrise captured by astronauts

Their helmets were mounted with high-definition cameras that showed the astronauts spacewalking around the ISS. In the video, the astronauts are seen adjusting the ingress aid for the Articulated Portable Foot Restraint (AFPR) — equipment that astronauts use to secure their footing during spacewalks.

Ever wondered what an astronaut’s point of view is on a spacewalk? Well, today’s the day to live it!



ðŸ˜ Take a look at these HIGH-DEF camera views of @Astro_illini moving to his worksite across the @Space_Station with crystal clear views of Earth. pic.twitter.com/sLj2CwAqES — NASA (@NASA) March 13, 2021

"See you back at the airlock."



During an orbital sunrise at the @Space_Station, spacewalkers @AstroVicGlover & @Astro_illini made their way back to the hatch after wrapping up their tasks for today. pic.twitter.com/AXuzrtYXRm — NASA (@NASA) March 13, 2021

The astronauts were tasked with "moving ammonia jumper cables and installing a structural stiffener on the airlock thermal cover, and complete the connection of payload cables on the new Bartolomeo platform on the Columbus module." The astronauts completed the tasks for the day in a 6-hour and 47-minute spacewalk, sharing the high definition images of Earth from space, that were shared by NASA on Twitter, for millions of space enthusiasts across the globe. NASA shared the expression of one of the astronauts where he said "I was taking in the view... and the ocean is beautiful." Another part of the clip shows the sun rising as the astronaut tries to hold an object attached to a tether, to fix it in the system.

Astronauts working in dark, with their headlamps on

NASA in a series of tweets shared the developments if the ongoing tasks as it wrote "As the @Space_Station moves into orbital nighttime, @AstroVicGlover can be seen outside the airlock preparing for his next task on today's spacewalk: removing and replacing a Wireless Video System External Transceiver Assembly (WETA)." The Twitter handle of ISS also shared the high definition clip of the astronauts carrying out the tasks in dark, where Victor and Mike can be seen working with their headlamps on.

Spacewalkers experience several sunrises and sunsets and can prepare for the day and night passes in a few ways, like lowering their visors for shade or turning on their headlamps to continue their work. #AskNASA | https://t.co/cBNqC5JGaz pic.twitter.com/nFqK2CGAak — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 13, 2021

One of the tweets shared by NASA shows one astronaut moving out of the hatch, as it wrote "Caught in action! Check out @Astro_illini leaving or “egressing” the @Space_Station. Already outside the hatch, he is joining @AstroVicGlover for the duo’s second spacewalk together."