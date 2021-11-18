ThrustMe Tests World's First Iodine-fueled Satellite Engine In Space

In a historic new development, a miniature satellite equipped with an iodine-fuelled propulsion system was successfully tested for the first time in orbit. According to the space tech company ThrustMe, which provided the satellite engine and the idea, this technology demonstrates that not only iodine is a viable alternative to conventional xenon propellant, but that it also enables extreme propulsion system miniaturization. Currently, satellites use the element xenon in their propulsion system which is expensive and rare in nature. In an official press release by Thrust Me, it further said-

This provides small satellites with new maneuvering and space exploration potential, and critical new collision avoidance and deorbiting capabilities that will prove vital for the long-term sustainability of the space industry.

To test the viability of iodine, ThrustMe used the Spacety-operated Beihangkongshi-1 satellite which was integrated with the NPT30-I2 engine. The satellite was launched in November 2020, aboard a Long March 6 rocket and the scientists performed manoeuvres while the CubeSat was in orbit. Scientists found that thrusts from the engine allowed the satellites to smoothly change orbits and found the iodine was more efficient than xenon.

A cheap and compact propulsion engine based on iodine has been shown to perform well in space.

Iodine as propellants will provide a cheaper option

The most alluring advantage of using iodine as a propellant for satellites will be its cost-effectiveness, as per the satellite manufacturers. As mentioned above, satellite propulsion systems currently use Xenon that is rare in nature, is limited in commercial production and costs around $3000 per kg. According to the company, a cheap propellant option like iodine will be extremely viable as it is estimated that over 24,000 satellites could be launched in the next decade. The space industry, where the demand is expected to overshadow the supply, has been considering the use of iodine for electric propulsion systems in satellites but it was never tested until now. Dmytro Rafalskyi, CTO and co-founder of ThrustMe said as per the release-

ThrustMe is pioneering the use of iodine within the space industry. Iodine is significantly more abundant and cheaper than xenon, and has the added advantage that it can be stored unpressurized as a solid.

The company says that this technology can fuel the development of small-scale satellites as equipping them with iodine-based propulsion systems will prove instrumental in the coming decade as humanity returns to the Moon and expands further into space.

(Image: ThrustMe)