Total Solar Eclipse 2021: Here's When And Where The Eclipse Will Be Visible

Space enthusiasts are up for a busy weekend as the universe is bringing two major celestial events before them. Stargazers will be able to witness the super new moon and a total solar eclipse on two consecutive days i.e on December 3 and December 4 respectively. Those interested in the events are advised to book the dates as the solar eclipse will be the final one of the year 2021. However, the eclipse will not be naturally visible from India so those looking forward to the event will have to look for other means.

An eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs in a system of three celestial objects where one of the two revolving bodies occasionally comes in between the other casting a shadow. In the case of the solar eclipse, the Moon orbiting the Earth aligns in such a way that it obstructs the sunlight falling on our planet and casting a shadow for a brief period of time. In the December 4 eclipse, the moon will again move between the sun and the Earth and the astronomy geeks will be able to spot a partial and total eclipse in some of the regions.

When and where will the eclipse be visible?

While the majority of the countries will witness a partial solar eclipse, Antarctica will be the only continent where a total solar eclipse will be visible. Other regions like Australia, South Africa, South America and around the Pacific, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean will spot the lunar eclipse at different timings.

Depending on different regions, the eclipse will be visible starting at 11:00 am (IST) and will be at its peak at around 1:03 PM (IST). Lasting a total of four hours and eight minutes, the eclipse will end at 03:07 PM (IST).

How to watch the eclipse

Since the eclipse will not be directly visible in India, interested ones can opt for other options. They can tune in to the live broadcast by NASA that will be telecasted on their YouTube channel from Antarctica. You can also visit the agency’s official website to take a glance at the last major eclipse of the year.

