'True' Millipede Species With Record-breaking 1,306 Legs Discovered In Mines Of Australia

In a record-breaking discovery, scientists have found a millipede species possessing over 1,000 legs from a mine in Western Australia. According to a report by The Guardian, the creatures were found 60 metres deep inside the surface during a subterranean environmental impact assessment in the Eastern Goldfields Province. The millipedes which have a total of 1,306 legs have now been put into a new category of species named Eumillipes Persephone.

A nine-year-old record broken

Now that the discovery is official, the newly found species have broken the record of millipedes having the most number of legs, a title which was previously held by Illacme plenipes (750 legs). The latter was found back in 2012 in California with the male millipedes having 562 legs and the females with a leg count of 750. A report by Daily Mail suggested that the name Eumillipes is derived from the Greek word eu- (true) and the Latin words mille (thousand) and pes (foot) while the Persephone is after Persephone, the Greek goddess of the underworld.

Features of the Eumillipes Persephone millipedes

The organisms in the new species have been found to possess a long, thread-like eyeless body that measures 3.76 inches long and is comprised of 330 segments. Besides, its body is 0.03 inch wide, has short legs and a cone-shaped head with antennae and a beak. Its antenna helps to make up for the lack of vision whereas the beak is a tool for eating, Paul Marek at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg along with his team noted in their paper published in Scientific Reports.

Calling the findings "incredibly lucky", Biologist Bruno Buzatto told The Guardian, "These animals were so unique. As soon as I realised how long they were … I realised they had to be something completely different". Further talking about its features, insect expert and research collaborator Juanita Rodriguez said that organisms in this species have a long body as they probably evolved for easily moving underground. She added that the longer length of the organism provides it with a higher strength to move forward and the 300 segments also add to its ease of movement. While not much is known about the new species yet, the experts say that they most probably survive on fungi.

