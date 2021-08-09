UK-based Drug Research Unveils New Method For Making RNA For Therapeutic Drugs

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, in a new study, have discovered a novel method for making Ribonucleic acid (RNA). As per the study, the RNA produced using the process is purer, more copious, and more cost-effective than the conventional method, said Elvan Cavaç, lead author of the paper, MBA student at UMass Amherst, and a recent Ph.D. graduate in chemistry, also from UMass. The process of the alternate approach has been published Journal of Biological Chemistry. This discovery has eliminated hurdles from the path to the future by ensuring the making of next-generation RNA therapeutic drugs.

Understanding the novel process

Ribonucleic acid or RNA is a polymeric molecule that is essential for the expressions of genes. The structure of RNA is quite similar to Diribonucleic Acid (DNA). While the DNA strand is double-stranded, the RNA is single-stranded. It has a backbone made or altering sugar (ribose) and phosphate groups. Both the structures are dependent on each other in a way that if DNA, the blueprint directs cells in our body to form proteins, RNA is the messenger that transports DNA's instructions to the actually "protein-making machinery" i.e ribosomes in the cell. However, sometimes the natural process when fails to perform as expected can lead to abnormal responses, resulting in serious diseases like cystic fibrosis, serious illness can result, the study mentions.

In such cases, it is required to treat the protein deficiencies and replace the "missing proteins" through externally conducted procedures. However, researchers have preferred a more natural process to restore the protein deficiency, i.e when the body can make the protein it needs itself. But the problem is, the current methods of producing lab-made RNA can’t deliver RNA that is pure enough, in enough quantities in a cost-effective way. “We need lots of RNA”, says Elvan. "This is the goal of an emerging field of medicine—RNA therapeutics", the study added.

Impure RNA can trigger reactions

Meanwhile, the novel process has also solved the expensive part of creating pure RNAs. The crucial problem identified in the conventional process of forming RNA was it had to go through a lengthy purification to avoid abnormal reactions like inflammation in the lungs of a patient with cystic fibrosis. As mentioned in the report, the maximum expense of the process is purifying the impure RNA. "Rather than having to purify RNA”, says Craig Martin, the paper’s senior author and professor of chemistry at UMass. “We’ve figured out how to make clean RNA right from the start”, he adds.

The next step

Cavaç, Martin, and their colleagues are now turning to experiments that will allow them to scale up the production of RNA to satisfy society’s needs, the study reported. “The real goal here”, says Martin, “is to have a ‘flow reactor" or "a continuous pipeline into which you can slowly feed the ingredients and have pure RNA continuously come out the other end.”.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image: Shutterstock/representative)