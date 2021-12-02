UK Firm To Launch Diamonds Into Space Aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon In Sept 2022

In what could be the most precious payload to ever launch from the Earth, a Liverpool-based space memorabilia firm has planned to send diamonds to the International Space Station (ISS). According to a Daily Mail report, the launch has been scheduled for September 2022 aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule and the diamonds will be auctioned off after they spend six to eight months in space. The firm named The Space Collective is famous for sending labels of clothing and even name tags to space in the past and will look to add another feat to its name on SpaceX's CRS-26 mission.

Here’s a chance to send your diamonds, photos and even pets to space

Apart from the precious diamonds that will make it to the payload of the launch, the firm is also offering an opportunity to send a picture of you or your family and even a pet to space at just $337. Meanwhile, the diamonds to be selected for the flight will range from a 0.3 carat costing $2,500 to two carats costing as much as $45,000. The company informed that the authenticity of each of the diamonds will be ensured with a laser engraving and will be documented along with the pictures for full documentation about their history and space status and the deadline for the submission of the said objects is April 2022.

On its official website, the company is inviting for investment in the diamonds and informs about its plan for the launch. "Once aboard, the payload containing this diamond will be deployed outside the space station by the astronauts where it will be exposed to the extreme environment of outer space", says the company as per Daily Mail. According to the firm, the date of the launch is to be decided by NASA and SpaceX, although it says that the diamonds will return to Earth in May 2023 and will be auctioned for the public in June of the same year. The diamonds will reportedly stay in space outside of the space station for a duration of six to eight months and will travel a total distance of 120 million kilometres in 6,000 rotations around the Earth.

Reportedly, the diamonds will be stored in the Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE) container that will dock outside the ISS. Talking to Daily Mail, Richard Garner, proprietor of The Space Collective said,"For those concerned about radiation, fear not, because the payload undergoes decontamination upon its return to Earth so that it, and all of its valuable contents, are safe to handle."

(Image: Twitter/@Space_Station/Unsplash)